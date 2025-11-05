US offers Russia no clarification on Trump’s nuclear testing remark — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Washington has offered Moscow no clarification about US President Donald Trump’s recent remark about the resumption of nuclear weapons testing, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"The answer is no," he said in response to a question on the matter.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing, alleging that other countries were already doing that. However, Trump did not specify if he was talking about the detonation of nuclear warheads, in particular.