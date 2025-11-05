Security official says Russia on high alert as NATO creeps closer to its borders

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russia is on heightened alert amid NATO creeping closer to Russian borders with the entry of Finland and Sweden into the alliance, Sergey Shoigu, secretary of the Russian Security Council, told reporters following the 13th meeting of security council secretaries of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.

"As you see, Europe is actively arming itself. Things are happening on the Belarusian border. The border closes, then it reopens. Besides, European politicians keep making statements about [Russia’s westernmost region of] Kaliningrad and the Baltic Sea. So there’s plenty for Russia to keep its eye on. The emergence of two new NATO members close to our borders is also quite a challenge for us," he said, when asked about the threats that CIS nations are facing.

Finland joined NATO on April 4, 2023, followed by Sweden on March 7, 2024. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said later that Moscow would deploy additional weapons due to the two countries’ accession to the North Atlantic Alliance. Finland has been actively holding military exercises and training sessions since joining the bloc. In June, the country hosted NATO’s Atlantic Trident 25 drills, which also involved the air forces of the United States, the United Kingdom and France.