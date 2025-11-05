Senior diplomat demands United States return Russia’s diplomatic properties

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov called on the United States to return Russian diplomatic property at once as he criticized Washington’s actions for being in gross violation of all norms in this sphere.

"The property must be returned. We won't go back on that demand," the senior Russian diplomat said, calling it an embarrassment that the Americans refuse to return state-owned real estate with diplomatic immunity that they have seized. "It’s time they finally admitted that this is not just a gross mistake but a breach of all norms existing in this sphere. And it shall be rectified," he explained to reporters.

In 2017, the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, the trade mission in Washington (both state-owned) and its branch in New York (rented premises) were closed due to anti-Russian sanctions. In 2018, Washington announced the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Seattle (rented premises), as well as the residence of the Russian Consul General (diplomatic property). Russia reacted to the seizure of diplomatic property as an openly hostile act and called on the United States to immediately return these facilities.