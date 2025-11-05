Moscow voices regret over Moldova’s decision to close Russian House — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. A decision of the Moldovan authorities to close the Russian House in Chisinau is regrettable, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"This is very bad. We can only voice our regret in this regard," Peskov said at a news briefing commenting on the closure of the Russian House in the capital of Moldova.

Earlier in the day, the Moldovan government approved a bill on "on the denunciation of the Agreement between the government of the Republic of Moldova and the government of Russia on the establishment and operation of cultural centers," and, therefore, to close the Russian House.

"This is a long-awaited and very welcome initiative," Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu, who also heads the cultural and educational center for the promotion of French language and culture, the French Alliance in Moldova, commented. The bill was approved unanimously.

Among the reasons cited is the alleged "risk of Russia promoting distorted narratives" through the aforementioned agreement.