Russia, US maintain uninterrupted contacts, security issues hold central stage — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. As the Russian and the American sides maintain uninterrupted contacts, security issues hold a central stage, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"The contacts are ongoing, and we make no secret of that. The agenda includes a variety of issues, and security holds a central stage in it," the senior Russian diplomat said when asked about the availability of communication between Moscow and Washington amid plans announced recently by US leader Donald Trump to hold nuclear tests.

Last week, Trump instructed the Pentagon to immediately launch nuclear weapons tests, alleging that Russia and China continued to test their arsenals. Later, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright specified that the trials would not involve actual detonations but rather the testing of components necessary for a nuclear blast.

On November 3, Pacific time, Vandenberg Space Force Base in California released a statement announcing that an operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled for November 4, Pacific time. Earlier, Newsweek reported that the US military conducts intercontinental ballistic missile test launches on a regular basis to maintain its nuclear deterrent.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin awaits clarification from the United States regarding Trump’s remark about nuclear tests. According to him, neither Russia nor China has resumed nuclear test launches as they insist that all nuclear powers stay committed to their obligations as part of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).