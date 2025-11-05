Moscow, New Delhi draft package of agreements for Putin's visit to India — ambassador

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. During Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to India in December, Moscow and New Delhi are set to review a comprehensive array of agreements spanning numerous issues, according to Russia’s ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, who was speaking in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

Alipov emphasized that a broad agenda and a tightly scheduled program have been outlined, with preparations actively underway. While refraining from discussing specific documents at this stage, he assured that substantial work is progressing. The ambassador highlighted that the visit will be extensive, covering all facets of bilateral cooperation, with particular focus on economic and trade relations. Additionally, the agenda will encompass discussions on international issues, educational exchanges, cultural ties, as well as science and high technology sectors.

Looking ahead, Alipov mentioned that several bilateral engagements are anticipated in November, including visits by high-ranking officials from both countries.

He also noted that 2025 will mark a significant milestone - 25 years since the establishment of the strategic partnership between Russia and India, and 15 years since its elevation to a specially privileged partnership status.

Earlier, President Putin announced his planned visit to India for early December. Prior to this visit, he directed the Russian government to explore avenues for strengthening trade and economic ties, focusing on logistics, settlements, and ways of addressing trade imbalances.