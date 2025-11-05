State Duma members, US congressmen maintain active cooperation — senior Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma’s committee on international affairs and leader of the LDPR Party, promised reporters on Wednesday to share the details about an upcoming meeting between Russian legislators and US congressmen soon.

"We will announce our plans to you in the next few days. Active contacts are ongoing," the senior Russian lawmaker said.

When asked if Russian legislators would prepare gifts for their US counterparts, Slutsky said: "Of course."

Earlier, Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, announced that Russia and the United States are working toward organizing a potential meeting between a delegation from the US Congress and members of the State Duma.