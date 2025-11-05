Russian forces thwart Ukrainian army’s breakthrough attempt in Krasnoarmeysk

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Center units thwarted the Ukrainian army’s attempt to break through the encirclement in Krasnoarmeysk (the Ukrainian name of Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk region, repelling 12 enemy counterattacks in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The enemy’s attempt to break through the encirclement has been thwarted. In the past 24 hours, 12 enemy counterattacks in the northern and northwestern directions from the settlement of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic have been repelled," the ministry said in a statement.

In Krasnoarmeysk, assault teams of the 2nd and 51st Armies of the Battlegroup Center continued destroying encircled Ukrainian armed formations in the residential area of the neighborhood Prigorodny, the eastern part of the central district and the private housing sector, it specified.

"The offensive in the northern direction continues. In addition, planned efforts continue to clear the settlements of Gnatovka and Rog in the Donetsk People’s Republic from Ukrainian militants and 24 buildings have been liberated," the ministry reported.

Units of the 5th Motor Rifle Brigade of the 51st Army have liberated 19 buildings in the northern, eastern and southeastern parts of Dimitrov (the Ukrainian name of Mirnograd) in the Donetsk People’s Republic and are advancing towards the neighborhood Zapadny. They continue expanding the area under their control and tightening the encirclement of the enemy troops, it said.