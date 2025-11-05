Kiev hiding truth about its troops as it bans media access to trapped soldiers — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that the Kiev regime is trying to hide the truth about the deplorable situation facing his troops as it has blocked Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to allow the media access to areas where Ukrainian soldiers have been encircled.

"You know that [the media] cannot currently make such a trip because the Kiev regime has actually rejected such an opportunity and that proposal," Peskov said at a news briefing. "What is Kiev trying to conceal? It has been struggling to hide the truth about the deplorable situation for his troops in those areas," he emphasized.

On October 29, Putin said that the Russian Armed Forces were not against letting foreign, including Ukrainian media, to areas where the enemy has been encircled and that they are ready to suspend the battles where these reporters will be visiting so that they can access Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk, assess the situation there, talk to Ukrainian soldiers and exit safely.

On October 30, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed receiving instructions to allow media access to areas in Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov and Kupyansk where Ukrainian troops have been trapped. Russian forces are ready to suspend the battles for five to six hours and provide corridors to the media, the ministry specified. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Georgy Tikhiy warned in response that Kiev will view trips by foreign correspondents to such areas as "a violation of Ukrainian law.".