Putin aware of AI role in preparing for end-of-year public Q&A event — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of how artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to collect and process questions for his annual Direct Line Q&A session, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted.

"This is the President’s Direct Line, it is his event. How could he not be [aware]," the Kremlin spokesman replied to a corresponding question.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that the Kremlin "will begin collecting citizens' questions in two weeks, using all available tools, including artificial intelligence," which will permit the Kremlin to "convey a full snapshot of public opinion to the President as quickly as possible during preparations."

On September 17, Putin instructed the government and his administration to begin preparations for the session. The previous event, titled Year-end Recap with Vladimir Putin, was held on December 19, 2024. It was the third time this format had been used, after first being introduced in 2020. Initially, the Q&A and the press conference were held separately, with Putin’s first televised live Q&A broadcast taking place in 2001.