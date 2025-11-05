Kremlin comments on election of new New York mayor Mamdani, Trump link

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Trump critic Zohran Mamdani’s election as the mayor of New York is unlikely to have any effect on the Ukraine dialogue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question from TASS.

Earlier, The Washington Post reported that Mamdani and Trump could clash going forward.

"We do not believe that these are interconnected matters in any way. This is an internal affair of the United States," Peskov replied when asked if Mamdani's election could impact America's foreign policy track, including on the Ukrainian settlement.

In a post-victory address to his supporters, Mamdani pledged to "put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like [US President Donald] Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks." He also stated that he will be sworn in as the mayor of New York City on January 1, 2026.

New York City is currently led by Eric Adams who initially vied for reelection as an independent candidate but, in September, he announced he was dropping his bid.