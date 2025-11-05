MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that he is unaware if any Ukrainian media outlets have expressing their wish to visit the areas where Ukrainian troops are encircled.

"I know nothing if any Ukrainian journalists have expressed their wish to go there," Peskov told the media.

On October 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Russian Armed Forces were not against allowing foreign media, including Ukrainian ones, into the encirclement zone and were prepared to cease fighting in the area where this group of journalists was present so they could enter the towns of Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk, survey the situation, speak with Ukrainian servicemen, and then exit.

On October 30, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed it had received an order to ensure unimpeded passage for foreign journalists to the areas of trapped Ukrainian troops in Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, and Kupyansk. The Russian Armed Forces are prepared to pause hostilities for 5-6 hours and provide corridors for the media, the ministry said.

In response, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhy stated that Kiev would regard foreign journalists' visits to areas encircled by Ukrainian troops as "violations of Ukrainian law.".