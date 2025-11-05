Russian diplomat criticizes US over 'unjustified' military actions near Venezuela

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The military actions taken by the United States near Venezuela are not justified, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"We stand in solidarity with Venezuela. We believe that the United States’ unjustified military buildup in the South Caribbean and beyond creates an environment of heightened tensions. And it’s the US alone that’s to blame for this," the senior diplomat noted. "Venezuela is doing its utmost to end drug trafficking in the region," Ryabkov added.

"In this case, we refer to the related reports by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. Earlier, the US Department of State admitted that basically, Venezuela has nothing to do with the so-called drug cartels that they are talking about at the moment," he stressed.

When asked if Venezuela had requested military assistance from Russia, the deputy foreign minister stated that Moscow and Caracas were in close contact. "We have experts in various agencies who work on our cooperation," he said, adding: "We keep all communication channels open."