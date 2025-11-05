No progress on resumption of direct flights between Russia, US — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The issue of resuming direct flights between Russia and the United States is still on the agenda but no progress has been made yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"In fact, we call for resuming direct flights between Russia and the US. Unfortunately, the necessary progress has not been achieved yet but we aren’t removing the issue from the agenda, and we will continue to work on it," he pointed out.

According to Ryabkov, Moscow is satisfied with the positive developments regarding the lifting of sanctions on the Belarusian national airline Belavia. "Even before the decision was made, we had been clearly and persistently raising the issue of resuming direct flights before the Americans. As for how they will solve their internal problems related to sanctions and all that, it’s a question for them," the senior Russian diplomat added.