Conditions for Putin-Trump meeting not in place yet — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Conditions for a meeting between Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have not yet been created, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has told the media.

"Any summit requires in-depth preparation and careful consideration of all aspects. As of today, neither condition for organizing this meeting has been met," he said. "The foreign ministries are actively working on everything related to the substantive aspect of this type of communication."

"At this stage, the most important thing for us is to ensure that the framework formulated by the presidents in Anchorage in mid-August be filled with concrete details," Ryabkov added.