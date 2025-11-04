Russia understands problems Serbia is faced with — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Moscow understands that Belgrade is now facing unprecedented pressure, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"We understand that an unprecedented pressure is being exerted on Serbia. That is why the situation there is not easy. We understand what kind of problems the Serbs are faced with," he told journalists when asked to comment on Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s statements that Belgrade is ready to sell munitions to the European Union, no matter where they would later go.

Vucic said earlier that he had offered the European Union to buy Serbian-made munitions, adding that "the buyers can do anything they want with them.".