Ukrainian attacks kill seven civilians in past week, said Russian official

LUGANSK, November 4. /TASS/. Seven civilians were killed in Ukrainian attacks in the past week, and over 60 people, including four children, suffered injuries, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large, told TASS.

"Over the past week, 70 civilians were affected by attacks carried out by Ukrainian Nazis. As many as 63 people, including four minors, were injured, and seven people were killed. <...> A total of 61 civilians - 87% of casualties - were affected by drone strikes. Apart from frontline areas, incidents involving drone attacks were also reported in 13 Russian regions located far from the combat zone," he specified.

According to Miroshnik, the majority of casualties were recorded in the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kherson regions. "Last week, Ukrainian terrorists targeted residential buildings, passenger buses, religious sites, industrial and energy facilities. Strikes on civilian facilities mostly involved attack drones," he noted.

The diplomat added that five civilians, including a teenager and a rescue worker, had suffered injuries in the Donetsk People’s Republic after stepping on explosive devices, including Lepestok anti-personnel landmines. Another two civilians stepped on explosive devices in the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Kherson Region.

The Ukrainian military fired over 3,300 projectiles at Russian territory in the past week, Miroshnik added.