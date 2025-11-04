New Israeli ambassador Oded Joseph arrives in Moscow — embassy

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. The new Israeli Ambassador, Oded Joseph, has arrived in Moscow and presented copies of his credentials to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, the embassy stated in a message on its Telegram channel.

"Diplomats and embassy staff welcome the new Ambassador of Israel to Moscow, Oded Joseph. On November 3, during an official meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Joseph presented a copy of his credentials to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Vershinin," the embassy noted, accompanying the publication with photographs.

As the ambassador stressed during the meeting, direct ties between the peoples of Russia and Israel are very valuable. "I am happy and excited to return to Moscow as the Ambassador of the State of Israel. I sincerely aspire to work for the benefit of relations between Israel and Russia in a wide range of areas: political, consular, academic, and cultural. Direct ties between our peoples are very valuable, and I intend to do my utmost to strengthen them," Joseph stated.