Russia, China to strengthen cooperation across all fields — communique

BEIJING, November 4. /TASS/. Russia and China see each other as priority partners and will continue to strengthen cooperation across all fields, according to a joint communique adopted at a meeting between the two countries’ heads of government in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

"Russia-China relations are neither based on a bloc-style and confrontational approach nor directed against third countries. In the spirit of eternal good-neighborliness, friendship, comprehensive strategic interaction, mutual profit and mutual gain, the parties will continue to strengthen cooperation in all fields and appropriately respond to external challenges, regarding each other as priority partners," the document reads.

According to the communique, the parties are guided by the agreements reached by the two countries’ leaders, as well as by the Treaty on Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, and the principles enshrined in bilateral documents and statements.

Russian Prime Minister Mikahil Mishustin is on a visit to China on November 3-4. On Monday, the 30th regular meeting of the two countries’ heads of government took place in Hangzhou. On November 4, Mishustin met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing.