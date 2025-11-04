Russia, China must work further on favorable conditions for mutual investment — Mishustin

BEIJING, November 4. /TASS/. Russia and China must continue to create favorable conditions for attracting mutual investment, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"It is important to continue creating favorable conditions for attracting mutual investment and to support our joint projects," he said.

Mishustin informed the Chinese President that, through his government, he and his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang are ensuring joint work to implement decisions made at the highest level.

"The 13th regular meeting of the Heads of Government of Russia and China was held yesterday in Hangzhou. We discussed all current issues on the bilateral agenda and outlined new objectives for strengthening trade, economic, scientific, and technological cooperation between our countries," Mishustin said.

The Prime Minister also focused on humanitarian cooperation.

"We value our strong cultural and humanitarian ties. They are based on the good traditions of friendship and mutual sympathy between the peoples of Russia and China," the Russian Prime Minister noted. He noted the success of the Cross Years of Culture and expressed confidence that the upcoming events as part of the Cross Years of Education will be interesting.