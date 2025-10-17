Putin authorizes Sinopec's company to buy stake in Sibur from its Cypriot subsidiary

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized a Hong Kong-based entity of China's Sinopec to acquire an 8.5% stake in Russian petrochemical company Sibur from its Cypriot subsidiary, according to the order published on the official legal information portal.

As follows from the document, Soihl Hong Kong Holding Limited has been authorized to acquire 217.85 million ordinary shares of Sibur from Soihl Cyprus Investment Limited, representing 8.5% of the Russian company's share capital.

According to the latest publicly available data, Sinopec held exactly this stake in Sibur.

Sibur is Russia's largest vertically integrated gas processing and petrochemical company, comprising several production sites across various regions of Russia. The company sells its products to customers in the fuel and energy sector, automotive manufacturing, construction, consumer goods manufacturing, chemicals, and other industries.

As of early 2022, Sibur's shareholders stakes were distributed as follows: Leonid Mikhelson was Sibur's largest shareholder (30.6%), followed by shareholders of Taif (15%), businessman Gennady Timchenko (14.5%), former and current management (12.3%), Sogaz (10.6%), Sinopec, and the Silk Road Fund (8.5% each).