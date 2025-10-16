Putin-Trump phone talk lasts 2.5 hours — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The conversation between the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, lasted about two and half hours, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said after the telephone conversation.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump this afternoon. By the way, this is their eighth telephone conversation," Ushakov told reporters. "The conversation was lengthy and lasted almost two and a half hours. While a lot of information was passed during the conversation, it was simultaneously extremely frank and confidential."