MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is capable of any provocation and international terrorist attacks, including the blowing up of the Nord Streams gas pipelines, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma’s committee on international affairs and leader of the LDPR Party, told TASS.

This was his comment on the statement by head of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov that British intelligence, together with Ukraine, according to the FSB, are plotting an act of sabotage on the TurkStream gas pipeline.

"Everyone should pay very close attention to FSB’s information about the preparation of sabotage on the TurkStream gas pipeline. The experience of the Nord Stream bombing shows that the Ukrainian regime is capable of any provocations and international terrorist acts, in which the Banderites are reinforced, including by the British," Slutsky said.

He also stressed that all countries in the area where the gas pipeline runs "need to strengthen protection and not weaken security measures."