MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. London remains determined to bring the Kiev regime into NATO and deploy NATO strike capabilities on Ukrainian territory, something Russia plainly sees and has response measures in place for, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said in an interview with the RT television channel.

He recalled that ever since the Ukraine conflict began, Great Britain has been fanning the flames, with the goal of inflicting a so-called strategic defeat on Russia. "It seems they have not abandoned the intention to pull Ukraine into NATO and deploy NATO strike capabilities on its territory. It is obvious that the goal of the so-called coalition of the willing is to keep Ukraine strong so that it can fight Russia, preferably with the presence of NATO forces on its territory," the ambassador said.

According to the diplomat, it is also quite obvious that the British side is opposed to negotiated solutions that would lead to a permanent settlement of the conflict, and most importantly, to the elimination of the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis. Thus, Kelin assured, Russia can see through everything London is doing, and will meet it with a proper response if necessary.