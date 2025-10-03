Kremlin launches website of first Russian-Arab Summit

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. As the first Russian-Arab Summit scheduled for October 15 nears, the official website of the gathering - rasummit.ru - has been launched.

The new website features a video with a white peregrine falcon, a bird that carries great meaning in both the Russian and Arab cultures.

A stylized golden image of spread wings serves as the logo for the event to be held in Moscow under the slogan "Cooperation for Peace, Stability and Security."

The website is thematically broken down into several sections aimed at a broad audience. In addition to news and a brief overview of the upcoming event, it is filled with various reference materials about Russia’s partners in the Arab world. The main topics for Russia’s engagement with Arab nations are put together in the Tracks section.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited all the leaders of the League of Arab States to the summit in May. He expressed confidence that the Russian-Arab meeting will facilitate further strengthening of mutually beneficial multi-aspect cooperation among the countries and help to support peace, security and stability in regions of the Middle East and North Africa.

TASS is the official photo host agency of the first Russian-Arab summit.