Putin reacts to attempts at Western hegemony with proverb

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reacted to attempts at Western hegemony with a proverb about fighting might with might.

He emphasized that global governing institutes, established in the past, "have lost their effectiveness."

"No matter how much potential a certain country or a group of countries have accumulated, any force has a limit. The Russian part of the audience knows that we have an expression of always fighting might with might, and it always emerges, you see, this is the essence of the events unfolding in the world," Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club.