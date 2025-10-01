WASHINGTON, October 1. /TASS/. The Canadian government is covering up for the Kiev regime, which is committing a nuclear crime by continuing to shell the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the press service of the Russian embassy in Canada said.

According to the statement, "Canadian media reports, citing exclusively the Ukrainian version of events, give the false impression that Russia is carrying out the strikes." "The ZNPP is a Russian nuclear facility. Our people are there, and we have no reason to endanger it. It is obvious that this is the work of the Kiev regime, which has been deliberately shelling the nuclear power plant, its supporting infrastructure, and the adjacent city of Energodar with heavy weapons and strike drones for several years," the embassy emphasized.

Russian diplomats pointed out that a group of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Secretariat staff are at the plant at Russia's invitation and are "documenting Kiev's provocations against the plant and adjacent facilities." "And although they all know this, they apparently lack the courage to directly state that Kiev is solely to blame for the attacks on the ZNPP and other Russian nuclear power plants in the current critical situation," the embassy noted.

"We would like to make it clear to the Canadian public that a nuclear crime is being committed, and Mark Carney's government is not responding. It is covering for its client, Zelensky, a maniacal terrorist who, with his reckless actions against Europe's largest nuclear power plant, is leading the way to a catastrophe with dire consequences for the western part of the continent and its inhabitants," the Russian diplomats concluded.

Situation at ZNPP

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is reliably ensuring the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s safety. Moscow is also in constant contact with the IAEA regarding the situation at the plant. In addition, he dismissed Vladimir Zelensky's allegations that Russia is damaging the ZNPP as baseless. Peskov emphasized that the nuclear power plant is Russian and that Ukraine is attacking it.

Previously, Zelensky said that one of the backup generators supplying the ZNPP had failed and accused Russia of shelling its own nuclear facility, despite lacking evidence. The plant refuted Zelensky's statement, noting that only some of the generators are currently in use and that there is no need to use all of them.

On September 23, Ukrainian shelling damaged the last external power supply line to the ZNPP. The plant has switched to diesel generators. This was the tenth such incident since the start of the Ukrainian conflict. The ZNPP had previously reported that repair work on the damaged line was not yet possible due to ongoing shelling by Ukrainian troops. Meanwhile, the cooling functions of the nuclear fuel in the storage pools and reactors are operating fully.