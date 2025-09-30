Moscow to expel Austrian diplomat soon in response to Vienna's actions — MFA

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia will soon expel an Austrian diplomat in response to Vienna's decision to declare a Russian diplomat persona non grata, the Russian Foreign Ministry has told TASS.

"We traditionally respond to all such steps. Countermeasures have already been announced to the Austrian side. One Austrian diplomat of similar rank will soon leave Russia," the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, the APA news agency, citing a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, reported that Austria had declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata. According to the agency, he has already left Austria.