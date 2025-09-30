MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The regions of Donbass and Novorossiya have been fully integrated into the Russian economic system, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I would like to note that, of course, we continue to develop new regions. This means that they are now fully integrated into the Russian economy. Starting in 2025, all projects will be implemented in line with our standards," he said.

Khusnullin noted that as for implementation of programs for development, a number of regions in Donbass and Novorossiya are already at an average level compared to other Russian regions.

"The Lugansk People's Republic ranks 29th out of 89 [regions] in Russia," the Deputy Prime Minister added.

From September 23 to 27, 2022, referendums on joining Russia were held in the DPR, LPR, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. The overwhelming majority of residents voted in favor of it. On September 30, President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the regions signed treaties on the accession of these territories to Russia. On October 4, Putin signed laws ratifying the treaties admitting the DPR, LPR, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions to Russia.