LUGANSK, September 30. /TASS/. Almost 20 civilians, including three children, have been killed over the past week as a result of strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces and 139 individuals sustained injuries.

As Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large in charge of overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, told TASS, almost 70% of injured Russian citizens were wounded in attacks by Ukrainian assault unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on densely populated areas.

"Over the past week, 156 civilians suffered from shelling attacks by Ukrainian Nazis, 139 people have been injured, including 11 minors, 17 people were killed, including three minors. <…> Civilians are being killed or seriously wounded mostly because Ukrainian armed formations are using assault drones on densely populated zones. Over the past seven days, 106 civilians were affected by drone attacks, which is about 68% of the total number of those injured," he said.

Miroshnik specified that among those wounded, the majority are from the Belgorod Region, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), and the Kursk, Kherson, and Krasnodar regions. That said, the envoy noted that over the past week, the enemy has been launching about 200 UAVs daily on average toward the Belgorod Region.

He emphasized that overall, over the past week, the Ukrainian armed forces fired nearly 3,600 rounds of various munitions at Russian territory.