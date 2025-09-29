NATO's 'drone wall' project is meant for offensive against Russia — expert

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. NATO's "drone wall" project is not defensive and is being created to enhance the offensive potential of the alliance's troops in Ukraine, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), has told TASS.

"This is being done not so much to enhance defense capability as to create additional strike potential and close airspace over Ukrainian territory. The goal is to ensure the security of the multinational contingent that NATO plans to deploy in the country," he noted.

According to Stepanov, the disproportionate use of expensive air defense systems to intercept and destroy cheaper drones should also be highlighted as one of the main reasons for implementing the "drone wall" project. He noted that the project's implementation will focus on the development and implementation of interception systems, as well as the creation of permanent mechanisms for airspace monitoring and the timely detection and interception of drones and high accuracy weapons.

The Drone Wall project is a joint initiative of Germany, Poland, Finland, and the Baltic states aimed at deploying a multilayered system of monitoring and automated anti-drone defense systems along the border with Russia. The project is currently in the development and prototype selection phase.