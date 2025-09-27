Lavrov sees NATO not only threatening Russia and China but also trying to encircle Eurasia

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. NATO’s expansion is not only threatening Russia and China but the alliance is also trying to put the military ring around Eurasia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the UNGA General Debate.

"NATO is already present in Europe and it has penetrated into the Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea, and the Taiwan Strait, undermining the universal mechanisms of ASEAN and posing threats not only to China and Russia but also to other regional players as well," Russia’s top diplomat said. "The NATO leadership has justified the latest stage of expansion with `the indivisibility of security in Euro-Atlantics and the Indo-Pacific’ as it is trying to tighten the military ring around entire Eurasia," he added.

According to Lavrov, discussions of global reforms should not ignore the fact that the situation in the sphere of international security has deteriorated. "And I’ve already mentioned why. And the main reason why is the ambition to retain the hegemony based on military force. Increasingly more countries and regions are getting involved in confrontational schemes," he explained.