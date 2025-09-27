South Korean foreign minister asks Lavrov to protect interests of republic’s companies

SEOUL, September 27. /TASS/. Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea Cho Hyun asked Moscow to create "favorable conditions for the work of South Korean companies" present in Russia at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

Cho Hyun outlined the current administration's views on the Korean Peninsula and stated that the Republic of Korea seeks peace and stability through trust-building and reduced tensions. At the same time, he called on Moscow to halt military cooperation with North Korea. In turn, Lavrov pointed out the "provocative nature of the military activity of the United States and its Asian allies directed against the DPRK."

Cho Hyun also asked for "attention to the interests of South Korean citizens in Russia," as well as "favorable conditions for the stable operation" of companies from the Republic of Korea. The parties agreed to maintain contact.

Yonhap called the meeting "the first official bilateral talks" between the Russian and South Korean foreign ministers since the start of the special military operation. In July 2024, the two countries' foreign ministers met on the sidelines of ASEAN events, but the talks were "not official.".