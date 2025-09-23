MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. People wearing French military uniforms have been noticed at a gas station in Moldova, Russian lawmaker Alyona Arshinova said, commenting on the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR)’s report about the European Union’s plans to occupy Moldova.

"The European Union military has already begun occupying Moldova. French troops, dressed in their country’s military uniform, have been spotted at a gas station in Moldova," she said.

"[Moldovan President Maia] Sandu in her statement yesterday threatened the Moldovans with the loss of sovereignty of Moldova. However, the country lost its sovereignty back in December 2020, when she was elected president. Sandu is the symbol of Moldova’s loss of sovereignty," the lawmaker added.