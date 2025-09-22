Kremlin has called Estonia's claims about Russian MiG-31s baseless

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed Estonian authorities' allegations that Russian MiG-31 fighters allegedly violated their airspace as entirely unfounded. During a news briefing, he emphasized that Russia’s Defense Ministry has firmly denied these assertions.

"Our military officials referred to objective monitoring systems, while we have not received any credible data from Estonia supporting these claims," Peskov stated. He further characterized the Estonian statements as baseless and indicative of a reckless approach aimed at escalating tensions.

"Such rhetoric only serves to heighten hostility and foster a confrontational environment, which is deeply concerning," he added.

Peskov emphasized that this is not a new development in the foreign policy posture of Estonia and the Baltic states. "We observe this pattern continuously," Peskov stated, "but unfortunately, the situation has now escalated further, leading to increased regional tensions."

Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal announced that Tallinn had invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, requesting consultations with NATO allies over the alleged intrusion of Russian fighter jets into Estonian airspace. This comes after Estonian authorities claimed that three Russian MiG-31 fighters entered Estonian airspace on the morning of September 19.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied these allegations, asserting that the Russian jets did not violate Estonian airspace. According to the ministry, the three MiG-31s were on a routine flight from Karelia to the Kaliningrad Region. They conducted the flight strictly in accordance with international airspace regulations, with objective monitoring confirming that no borders were crossed. The ministry also stated that the aircraft maintained the agreed-upon flight path throughout, neither deviating from it nor violating Estonian sovereignty.