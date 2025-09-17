No dates for next Putin-Trump talk yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia and the US remain in contact through various channels, but there is currently no clarity on when Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump might next speak or meet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"At the moment, there are no ideas regarding the timing of a possible phone call or face-to-face meeting. Contacts are maintained through different channels, including diplomatic ones and those between presidential administrations. Dialogue continues, but no high-level meetings are planned for now," he said.

However, Peskov added that such a conversation could be promptly arranged "if necessary and if the heads of state so decide."