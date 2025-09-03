Putin accompanies Kim Jong Un to his car after two and a half hours of talks

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin accompanied North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to his official car, which was parked at the main entrance of the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

The leaders bid each other a warm farewell. This marked the end of the two-and-a-half-hour Russian-North Korean talks.

Putin and Kim Jong Un first spoke in the presence of members of their delegations. Russia was represented at the meeting by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Alexander Kozlov, who is also a co-chair of the bilateral intergovernmental commission, and Defense Minister Andrey Belousov. Putin noted the significant contributions of North Korean soldiers in the fight against neo-Nazism and the liberation of the Kursk Region. He emphasized that Russia will never forget the sacrifices made by these soldiers and their families. The leaders then withdrew to talk face-to-face.