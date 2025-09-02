Putin-Xi meeting continues over cup of tea

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Xi Jinping of China continued their meeting over a cup of tea, a TASS correspondent reported.

Prior to that, the two leaders held talks involving their delegations. The parties discussed the further strengthening and development of strategic interaction between Russia and China, and practical cooperation between the two countries, as well as global and regional issues and cooperation on multilateral platforms.

The meeting is taking place in Beijing on the sidelines of celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.