Russia’s First Deputy PM does not rule out resuming Russia-US aviation cooperation

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov did not rule out the resumption of aviation cooperation between Russia and the United States, but he stressed that it is too early to discuss the possible format of such collaboration, he said in an interview with TASS CEO Andrey Kondrashov ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Perhaps the resumption of aviation cooperation cannot be ruled out. But in which areas and in what formats - this is too early to discuss for now," he said.

Earlier, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation, stated that direct air service between Russia and the United States could resume by the end of 2025. Saint Petersburg may serve as one of the hubs for flights to the US. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, discussions on resuming flights between the two countries can take place only after Aeroflot is lifted from sanctions.