MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The right bank of the Kherson Region, including Kherson, should remain part of Russia after a peaceful settlement, Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS.

"The Kinburn spit and the right bank [of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region], together with the regional center of Kherson, are the territory of the Russian Federation. The talk that it [Kherson] might not be Russian is only talk," he said.

Saldo said that the Kinburn spit, which was previously part of the Nikolayev Region, as well as the entire territory of the Kherson Region, became part of Russia following a referendum in the fall of 2022.

"During the negotiation process, of course, there will be many rumors, many different interpretations. Maybe that's not how the words will be interpreted there [in Ukraine]. But if we face the truth, this is the territory of the Russian Federation, unconditionally, which is constitutionally recognized," the head of the Kherson Region said.