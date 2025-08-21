First ever nuclear summit to take place on September 25 in Moscow — Rosatom CEO

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, August 21. /TASS/. The first ever nuclear summit will take place on September 25 in Moscow, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s state-run corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"The President has given the full go-ahead. The first nuclear summit in human history will take place on [September] 25 [in Moscow]," he said when asked about the program of events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Russian nuclear industry.

The Russian President, a number of national leaders, heads of state and government will discuss issues of nuclear technology at the summit, Likhachev added. "We are also waiting for this with the entire nuclear family. Despite all the sanctions clouds and thunderstorms, we maintain unity. And even representatives of unfriendly countries such as the US, France, Germany still tell us that everything will dissipate soon and everything will be fine," he noted.