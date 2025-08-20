Russia advocates for soonest resumption of Palestine-Israel talks — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia is concerned about the situation in the Middle East and supports the swift resumption of negotiations between the parties to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

"We gave particular attention to the situation in the Middle East, especially the crisis that has developed and continues to escalate in the Palestinian territories, in the Gaza Strip, and recently in the West Bank. We and our Jordanian friends are seriously concerned about what is happening there. There is a genuine humanitarian disaster," Lavrov noted.

"We see the resolution of humanitarian issues and the prevention of a humanitarian catastrophe as the highest priorities. The next steps should, of course, involve measures to de-escalate the situation. We advocate the earliest possible resumption of negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis to resolve current problems, declare a ceasefire, and secure the release of hostages as well as Palestinians held in Israeli prisons," the Russian foreign minister stressed.

Lavrov added that the next stage should involve dialogue on the final status of the Palestinian territories, in line with UN decisions unanimously adopted but "sabotaged for decades, primarily by Western countries." He stressed that Russia rejects the idea of "collective punishment of all Palestinians" as a response to the October 7, 2023 terrorist attack against Israel.

The foreign minister noted that, as a result, it has become extremely difficult to deliver humanitarian aid to parts of Palestine where residents are in desperate need.

"In this regard, we are, of course, interested in reviving the activities of UN humanitarian mechanisms in the region, and we discussed this in detail today. We need to remove any obstacles to the full functioning of these structures in order to meet at least the minimum needs of all Gaza and West Bank residents who are in severe straits now. Russia regularly helps the Palestinians. We sent the latest shipment of 30,000 tons of wheat this June," the foreign minister said.