MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Ukraine is ready to use its entire arsenal of foul methods to disrupt the forthcoming negotiations between the leaders of Russia and the United States in Alaska, said Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador at large for issues of the Kiev regime’s crimes.

"Now Ukraine is again saying 'let’s establish a ceasefire, let’s pause for 30 days.' Probably, these 30 days will give them an opportunity to build fortifications. In the run-up to the important Russia-US summit, it is vital to look at context. Regrettably, as far as Ukraine and its European supporters are concerned, this context is negative. At this point, Ukraine is ready to use the entire arsenal of prohibited methods to disrupt the meeting and create a negative informational background around it," the diplomat said during a news conference at TASS.

"As soon as reports about preparations for the summit began to pop up, and the sides confirmed the possibility of the two leaders’ meeting in Alaska, shelling of the border territories intensified by at least 25%," Miroshnik continued. ‘The number of cities that are being targeted grew by 50%. All of this occurred in just mere days before the summit."

On August 7, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov announced that Russia and the United States had agreed to hold a summit between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump. Putin confirmed that preparations were underway for such a meeting, indicating mutual interest.

This announcement followed a visit by US Presidential Special Representative Steven Witkoff to Moscow on August 6, during which he was received by President Vladimir Putin. According to the US Department of State, the summit is scheduled to take place in Alaska on August 15. Notably, Putin’s last visit to the United States was in 2015.