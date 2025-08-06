Kremlin to provide details on talks with Witkoff after he briefs US President Trump

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Kremlin will be able to give a more detailed statement on the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff after the latter reports on the outcome of the talks to US President Donald Trump, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Putin received Witkoff in the Kremlin. After the meeting, Ushakov said that Witkoff had received some signals on the Ukrainian issue, and in turn, reciprocal signals had been received from US President Donald Trump.

"The current situation is that our president has full information, including our signals and signals from President Trump. Trump has not yet been briefed on the outcome of this meeting," Ushakov said.

"Therefore, I would refrain from making more detailed comments. Let's see when Witkoff will be able to report to Trump on the talks that took place today. After that, obviously, we will be able to expand my current comments with more details," he added.

The meeting between President Putin and Steve Witkoff was also attended by Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Special Presidential Envoy for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries.

Witkoff arrived in Moscow at about 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), where he was met at Vnukovo Airport by Dmitriev. About an hour later, the two took a walk through Zaryadye Park in central Moscow.

This marks Witkoff’s fifth visit to Russia since the beginning of the year. His most recent trip to Moscow took place on April 25, following an earlier visit to St. Petersburg on April 11. On both occasions, he held meetings with President Putin.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that he could impose new sanctions on Russia on August 9 unless an agreement was reached on resolving the Ukraine crisis. He added, however, that Russia seemed "to be pretty good at avoiding sanctions." When asked if there was anything Russia could do to escape sanctions, the US leader said that it would require "a deal where people stop getting killed."

On July 14, Trump announced a 50-day deadline for an agreement on resolving the Ukraine conflict, adding that if no deal was reached, he would impose 100% tariffs on Moscow and its trading partners.

On July 29, the US leader said he was reducing the deadline to 10 days. On August 5, Trump noted that the US would decide later whether to impose the restrictions. According to Trump, Washington’s further steps would depend on the outcome of his special envoy Steve Witkoff’s upcoming talks in Moscow.