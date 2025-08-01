Trade turnover between Russia and Belarus exceeds $624.82 mln — Putin

VALAAM /Republic of Karelia/, August 1. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Belarus has surpassed 50 bln rubles ($624.82 mln), Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a conversation with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko following their visit to Valaam.

"The government is working very actively. Our trade turnover has already exceeded 50 bln [rubles], which is a very solid achievement," Putin noted. He also emphasized that Russia and Belarus are engaged in many joint projects in "important and promising sectors."

"Naturally, with such volumes, many issues arise," the president added. "We’ll have an opportunity to discuss all of them."

Lukashenko, in turn, promised to "sacrifice the weekend on the altar of discussion."