Talks in Istanbul were difficult, but no breakthroughs were anticipated — Russian MP

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The third round of Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul was not smooth and cannot be called technical, but no one expected any breakthroughs, a senior Russian lawmaker told TASS.

"The third round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations was predictably difficult and by far not merely technical. It was clear from the very beginning that the sides will continue efforts toward a peace agreement, without any breakthroughs. As Russia’s chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said, the positions of the sides are far from being close, but dialogue continues," said Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR).

He also welcomed Russia’s proposal to set up "working groups on political, humanitarian, and military issues, which will work online." "We hope for a positive response from the Ukrainian side," he stressed.

On Wednesday, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations held the third round of talks in Istanbul, which lasted for about 40 minutes. Following the two previous rounds of talks in Istanbul, held on May 16 and June 2, Russia and Ukraine agreed on a prisoner exchange based on a "1,000 for 1,000" format, as well as the swap of wounded and seriously ill detainees and bodies of those dead, along with soldiers under 25, under an all-for-all arrangement. Additionally, the sides exchanged draft memorandums on their vision of a peace settlement. The Russian side has transferred several thousand bodies of Ukrainian troops to Kiev.