Russian energy minister to visit China for talks, forum

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov will depart today to China with a working visit to take part in the business forum and hold talks with head of the China’s National Energy Administration Wang Hongzhi.

"I will fly to China, to Beijing today. We will have the Russia-China business forum tomorrow. I will directly participate in it and meet my counterpart – the head of the National Energy Administration of China," the minister told reporters.

Tsivilyov also said that he is going to visit several Chinese fuel and energy companies.

"Major Chinese companies of the fuel and energy sector maintain active communications with our companies, with the ministry of energy. The number of proposal was received to visit these companies, to look at how they work, what achievements they have, and I will definitely take advantage of that," the minister added.