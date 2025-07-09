Putin never spoke on phone with Trump when he was not US president — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin did not hold telephone conversations with Donald Trump during the period when he was no longer the president of the United States, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier, CNN released a recording of Trump’s speech to donors of his election campaign. The US president allegedly said that he had threatened to "bomb Moscow" in a conversation with Putin, and to bomb Beijing in a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"The fact is that there were no telephone conversations then. After all, this is, as far as I understand, about the period when Trump was not yet the president of the United States," Peskov said at a press briefing, adding that this issue should be rather addressed to the White House.

The presidents of Russia and the United States have been actively communicating by phone since Donald Trump assumed his office. Since the beginning of the year, Putin and Trump have held six telephone conversations, four of which have taken place in the last month and a half. Most of these conversations were devoted to the issues of the Ukrainian conflict settlement and normalization of Russian-American relations.