Russia has no intention to 'attack' or 'occupy' Europe — foreign minister

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Moscow’s alleged intentions to "attack" or "occupy" European nations are entirely fictitious, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet.

"We are aware of these allegations. Perhaps those spreading these claims know more about Russia’s supposed plans than we do ourselves. At the very least, we have no information about any ‘plans to attack Europe’, let alone ‘occupy’ it," the foreign minister said, responding to reports from several Western intelligence services suggesting President Vladimir Putin intended to launch military action in Europe to expand Russian influence.

According to Lavrov, a narrative of Russia as a global threat is being deliberately constructed in Western countries. "To speak seriously, experts and observers who believe that European and North American ruling elites are actively manufacturing an image of Russia as the enemy to rally populations worn down by social and economic challenges are probably not that far from reality. Our country is constantly demonized through media manipulation, with fabricated claims about so-called imperial ambitions allegedly harbored by the Russian leadership dominating public discourse," the top diplomat noted.

The minister argued that inflating this fabricated Russian threat enables Western leaders to distract from their inability to solve real domestic problems, such as inflation, unemployment, falling household incomes, illegal migration, and the accompanying rise in crime.

"What truly concerns us is that it is precisely the ‘united Europe’ that is fueling Russophobia, reviving defense industries, and calling for direct confrontation with Russia. The EU has quickly turned from an integration alliance into a military-political bloc, effectively becoming an extension of NATO. This dangerous trajectory could lead to serious consequences for all Europeans," Lavrov concluded.