Putin-Aliyev call not on agenda, Kremlin tells TASS

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev do not have a call scheduled to talk over the commotion in Yekaterinburg,

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question from TASS.

"At the moment, there is no such conversation on the agenda, but on the other hand, if it is needed, it will be organized in the shortest possible time," Peskov said, when asked by a TASS reporter whether the Russian president was planning to touch base with the Azerbaijani leader in connection with the detention of Azerbaijani immigrants in Yekaterinburg.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry cancelled all cultural events organized by Russian state and private institutions. An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation canceled its participation in a Moscow meeting of the commission of the Milli Majlis (parliament) and Russia’s Federal Assembly on interparliamentary cooperation.

Baku has protested against the actions of the security forces, claiming two Azerbaijanis were killed and several people were injured during the raids.

About the actions of law enforcement agencies

Russia’s Investigative Committee’s branch for the Sverdlovsk Region, where Yekaterinburg is located, said that a criminal case had been opened against an Azeri criminal group under Part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code, Part 3 of Article 30, Part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code (murder committed by a group of persons by prior agreement, contract killing, attempted contract killing). According to investigators, the defendants are involved in several episodes of murders and attempted murders committed in Yekaterinburg in 2001, 2010, 2011. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Russia’s Charge d'Affaires Pyotr Volokovykh, invited to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, provided the necessary clarifications on the situation.